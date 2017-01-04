Grovetown Walmart attempted shoplifting suspect sought

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying an attempted shoplifting suspect.

A Walmart Loss Prevention officer says on Dec. 8, 2016, the woman pictured in this article walked out the front door of the Walmart on Steiner Way in Grovetown without attempting to pay for the items in her cart. When confronted, the woman reportedly took off on foot, leaving all the merchandise behind.

Among the items the woman reportedly attempted to steal were pillows, rugs, canvas pictures, coffee mugs, shower curtain rods, boots, water bottles and bedsheets.

If you have any information on this crime or know who this woman is, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

