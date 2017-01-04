Grovetown Walmart attempted shoplifting suspect sought

One of the busiest spots on the grounds of Augusta National is the gift shop. FOX 54's John Domol is taking a look at what everyone's buying.More >>
In the early 1900s, baseball's biggest star called Augusta his home. Before Augusta was known for the Augusta National, hall-of-famer Ty Cobb was the star of the city. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci takes us back in time, with a look at Ty Cobb's history.More >>
When people think of the Masters, they think golf, beauty, and apparently, love. FOX 54's John Domol is live tonight and talked to couples around Augusta National to see if the tournament fuels the love bug.More >>
It's no secret that traffic and parking can get a bit congested along Washington Road during Masters week. This year, many patrons are opting out of the long lines in exchange for being dropped off by ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft.More >>
