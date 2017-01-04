State Representative Chris Corley indicted by grand jury, suspen - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

State Representative Chris Corley indicted by grand jury, suspended by SC House

SC Rep. Chris Corley (source: Aiken County Detention Center) SC Rep. Chris Corley (source: Aiken County Detention Center)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

An Aiken County grand jury indicted South Carolina State Representative Chris Corley Wednesday.

He was also suspended by Speaker Jay Lucas from the SC House of Representatives. 

Corley faces one count of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and one count of pointing and presenting a fireman.

The indictment accuses Corley of causing physical harm to his wife in the presence of minors. Presenting and pointing a firearm is a felony that is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine.

South Carolina House District 86 Rep. Bill Taylor spoke with FOX 54, saying, "With this afternoon's development, the indictment and the suspension from the house, it's my hope that Representative Corley does the honorable thing and immediately resigns from his elected position. He needs to focus on his personal legal challenges and frankly, the citizens of District 84 need full representation in the general assembly."

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

