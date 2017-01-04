4 Thomson HS football players arrested on marijuana charges

Four football players from Thomson high school were arrested on drug-related charges.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office confirms that seventeen-year-old Zackary Shamond Johnson, eighteen-year-old Jucorius Demerro Thomas, nineteen-year-old Waldrekious Tratavious Parker and eighteen-year-old Michael Miguel Thomas were all arrested overnight on New Year's Eve. They were booked into the Columbia County Detention Center in the early morning hours New Year's Day. Each is facing a charge of Marijuana Possession, Less than 1 oz.

The circumstances of the teens' arrests are not yet known. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Thomson High School's football team went to the Georgia High School State Football Championships in 2016, where they lost to Cartersville, 58 to 7. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci followed Thomson's stellar 2016 football season and says the four teens were stars that helped lead Thomson High to it's 14-1 season and the state championships. Michael Thomas rushed for twenty-four touchdowns and 2,326 yards this season; he is considered to be one of the best players in state.

