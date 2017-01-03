Augusta commissioners select new mayor pro tem - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta commissioners select new mayor pro tem

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Along with being sworn in for her second term on Tuesday, Mary Davis was voted by her colleagues to serve as the new Mayor Pro Tem.

Davis has represented the city's third district since 2013.

Her fellow commissioners describe her as a great listener who pays close attention to detail.

Davis thanked them for the vote of confidence and touched on how she plans to utilize her new role.

"I wanted to try to be in a position that would affect our present time, and our future. I look forward to serving the next four years and trying to work on our infrastructure needs and our economic development needs," said Davis.

 Davis is a native of the city of Augusta.

