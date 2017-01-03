Still no resolution on Gold Cross contract - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Still no resolution on Gold Cross contract

By De'Jonique Garrison, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

It may be a new year, but that hasn't changed the commission's position on providing more money for a subsidy for Gold Cross.

Mayor Hardie Davis broke a tie vote, voting 'no' to a motion that would've given the ambulance provider $900,000 to help cover residents who are unable to pay for services.

Commissioners who voted against the increase maintain the argument that it is Gold Cross' responsibility to fund their private company-not the government's.

While supporters of the provider believe the quality of service Gold Cross provides warrants support from the city.

If a compromise is not reached, Gold Cross officials said they have no choice but to up the rates.

"There's going to be a response charge rate of $250 for every call we respond to, whether you go or not because I have to recoup. Based on the contract that just ended, we were receiving $90,000 a month for all of the indigents," said Frank Lindley, Gold Cross CFO.

Lindley said the company does not collect on nearly 75% of the patients they care for each year.

The issue has been placed back on the next full commission agenda. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

