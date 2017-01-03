Columbia man charged with attempted murder after May 2015 confrontation with Saluda Co deputies

A Columbia man has been charged for a confrontation he allegedly had with Saluda County deputies in May 2016.

According to SLED, thirty-five-year-old Samuel Huguenin, Jr. is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder and one count of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. He is facing up to sixty-five years in prison if convicted. He has been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the Saluda County Sheriff's Office and Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

