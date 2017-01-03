Dumpster Depot accepting Christmas trees

It's already 2017. What is that Christmas tree still doing in your living room?

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 7, Dumpster Depot will be accepting Christmas trees for recycling. Trees can be dropped off in Aiken at Wayne's Automotive or in Augusta at Goodwill on Washington Road. Please remove all decorations, including tinsel, before donating.

