Jimmie Dyess, Belair Rd guardrail replacement to affect traffic - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Jimmie Dyess, Belair Rd guardrail replacement to affect traffic

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Work replacing the guardrails on Jimmie Dyess Parkway and Belair Road will begin Thursday, Dec. 5. The work is expected to last two weeks.

Construction personnel and equipment will be in the area on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as long as weather permits. Please remember to slow down when you approach the work zone and obey sign and flag crews.

