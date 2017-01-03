Goodwill helps employees find jobs after restaurant closings

A preliminary report of damage in Edgefield County has determined an EF-2 touched down near Johnston.More >>
A preliminary report of damage in Edgefield County has determined an EF-2 touched down near Johnston.More >>
When it comes to the hottest golfers to follow around the Masters tournament, there was one name brought up more than any other.More >>
When it comes to the hottest golfers to follow around the Masters tournament, there was one name brought up more than any other.More >>
Thursday's Honorary Starters ceremony was an emotional moment for golf fans. "The King" Arnold Palmer's presence was missed as Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player took the first shots. Arnold Palmer died this past September at the age of eighty-seven.More >>
Thursday's Honorary Starters ceremony was an emotional moment for golf fans. "The King" Arnold Palmer's presence was missed as Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player took the first shots. Arnold Palmer died this past September at the age of eighty-seven.More >>
In the highest pressure situations at the Masters, the players have only one person to rely on: their caddy. And FOX 54 wants to know 'how does the caddy keep the player in the right frame of mind?' Jake Rakoci goes inside the mind of a Masters-winning caddy.More >>
In the highest pressure situations at the Masters, the players have only one person to rely on: their caddy. And FOX 54 wants to know 'how does the caddy keep the player in the right frame of mind?' Jake Rakoci goes inside the mind of a Masters-winning caddy.More >>