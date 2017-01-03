Goodwill helps employees find jobs after restaurant closings

Goodwill is offering assistance to those who have lost jobs due to recent restaurant closings. The Job connection staff is helping former employees from Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant at Augusta Mall and the Travinia Italian Kitchen in Aiken find new employment. The center also offers resume critique and daily skills workshops free of charge.



" Here at Goodwill our purpose is to help people find their god given talent and expand and help them find positions and grow as well with finding employment," said Kristin Arrowood, the Employment Services Manager.



Those looking for employment can go to the job connection center to access their job board and use the computer center. Employers who have open positions can also reach out to the center for help filling positions. The services at the Goodwill Job Connection Center are funded by retail sales from Goodwill stores.

