Pedestrian killed on Bobby Jones identified

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

An Augusta man was struck and killed Tuesday morning on Bobby Jones Expressway.

According to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, thirty-four-year-old Antonio Habersham of Jonathan Circle was struck and killed on I-520 near mile marker 12 at around 2:15 a.m. Habersham was reportedly walking in the road on an unlit section of Bobby Jones and wearing dark clothing.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI crime lab in Atlanta Wednesday.

  Allendale man sentenced to 35 years in 2015 murder

    An Allendale man has been sentenced in the case of a 2015 murder. 30-year-old Jaycoby Terreak Williams was arrested and tried in the murder of then, 29-year-old James Spellman. The murder happened on May 26, 2015 when Williams shot at "romantic rival" Spellman outside of his girlfriend's home in Pinewood Apartments in Allendale County. 

  City of Johnston hard by severe weather

    Many folks in Johnston woke up to tons of damage and some were still without power. There are less than 3,000 people Johnston but it was one of the hardest hit in the CSRA.

  UPDATE: Power outages reported after storms 4/5/17

    Several areas of the CSRA are reporting power outages after Wednesday's storms.

