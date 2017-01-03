Pedestrian killed on Bobby Jones identified

An Augusta man was struck and killed Tuesday morning on Bobby Jones Expressway.

According to the Richmond County Coroner's Office, thirty-four-year-old Antonio Habersham of Jonathan Circle was struck and killed on I-520 near mile marker 12 at around 2:15 a.m. Habersham was reportedly walking in the road on an unlit section of Bobby Jones and wearing dark clothing.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI crime lab in Atlanta Wednesday.

