Resident of Augusta neighborhood prone to flooding questions stormwater fee

Heavy rain overnight did a number on one Augusta neighborhood. And now, neighbors are looking to the city for answers on why these flooded streets have not been addressed.



Amy Casto has been living in her home off Lakewood Drive for 20 years.



She said all it takes is a steady rain to leave her yard looking like a lake.



"The water was backed up past the trash cans. As a matter of fact, the trash cans were floating in the road when I left the house at 8:00 this morning," said Casto.



While she was able to get the city out once last year to help clean the ditches and drains, that fix turned out to be short-lived.



Casto said, "I still had the same problem 10 days later when it rained again."



While sludging through her backyard, she said it adds insult to injury that the stormwater fee she pays each month is supposed to be used to combat this exact type of problem.

"I do not mind paying my stormwater fee. But, I don't want to wake up and have my street flooded. Use the money correctly," said Casto.



Engineering Director Abie Ladson said his department is doing just that by hiring maintenance coordinators to address these issues in a more timely manner.



Ladson tells Fox 54 that a work order was not on file for the Kissingbower Lake subdivision.



But, now that the department has been made aware that there's a problem, crews will be out no later than this week to get the ball rolling on a solution--one that Casto hopes is permanent!



"We need the city keep up. Once they come out and do the work, they know it's a problem area. They need to mark it on their calendars and come back every three to six months to straighten it back up," said Casto.



Resident of Kissingbower Lake did mention that they sometimes see folks throwing trash out of their windows and into the streets.



Just a friendly reminder that it is illegal to liter, on the streets, or into the drains.



If you see someone doing this, you can call the marshals office at (706) 821-2368 for assistance.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.