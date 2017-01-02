January 3 is make-up day for Aiken County Public Schools - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

January 3 is make-up day for Aiken County Public Schools

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A reminder for parents out there, January 3rd is a make-up day for Aiken County public schools.

The schools closed back in September for Tropical Storm Hermine.

The school system chose January 3rd as the make-up day in October. 

It was originally the final day of winter vacation and a teacher work-day. 

