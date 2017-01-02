Aiken City Council talks upcoming 2017 projects

2016 was a year full of approval on major projects in Aiken.

Now that 2017 is here, the city hopes they can start turning dirt and the city will see those changes.

The main stretch of Columbia Highway still has that desolate look, but with $2.6 million allocated to start construction on Northside Park this year, it won't

look like this for much longer.

"2017 in my opinion is going to be the most dynamic year for the city in decades," said Aiken City Councilmember Dick Dewar.

The start of Northside Park construction is just one of the many changes officials expect folks to see this year.

The Aiken Mall is set to be restored, the Renaissance project will start to take shape and millions will be spent improving infrastructure.

"We are finally dealing with major projects that should've been dealt with years ago. Infrastructure

mainly and in infrastructure I include traffic, we've got some major issues to deal with there," said Dewar.

Councilman Dewar and city council have put an emphasis on improving the city's look, but the infrastructure projects to restore old water pipes are

going to affect city residents most, with inevitable road closures in hopes to stop pipe bursts that cause the frequent boil water advisories.

"The downtown infrastructure, in terms of water pipes, sewer pipes and valves, is the worst in the city.

Those issues have not been dealt with, in some cases in 50 years. That's going to be an issue

people notice as we start to do that," said Dewar.

The City Council will meet for the first time in 2017 next Monday, January 9th.

