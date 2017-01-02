Knox Ave. Walmart reopens after morning power outages - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Knox Ave. Walmart reopens after morning power outages

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

There are still scattered power outages in North Augusta after powerful storms swept through the CSRA in the early morning hours.

Several businesses, including the Walmart on Knox Avenue, were without power until about 9 a.m. on Monday. Even after power was restored, the registers were down and the business was unable to open until about 10:15 a.m.  

