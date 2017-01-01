Aiken Regional Medical Center welcomes the CSRA's first baby of 2017

Aiken Regional Medical Center welcomed the CSRA's first baby of the new year into the world early Sunday morning.

At 1:28 a.m., doctors delivered Magnolia Berube.

Mom and dad tell Fox 54 they considered their family complete after having Magnolia's two older brothers, but she came along as a pleasant surprise!

"It was whirlwind. She didn't want to wait. She was due January 1st, so she was right on time. She was excited to get here. She's beautiful; a blessing along with these two boys here," said Magnolia's mom, Katie.

Magnolia's big brothers say they cant wait for her to get home so that they can teach her things like how to build and play video games.

