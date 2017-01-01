New Augusta Marshal sworn in

The holiday, nor the rain were enough to keep hundreds of folks, including 101 year old Uncle Buddy, from packing into the municipal building to witness history.

On Sunday, Ramone Lamkin was sworn in as marshal-the first new face to hold the title in 28 years.

Lamkin said, "I saw some things in the marshal's office that I thought we could do better in the community and do things different. So, what better way to effect change than from the top."

On day one, he and his staff of 102 employees plan to hit the ground running.

At the top of the list is an aggressive push to get the city of Augusta cleaned.

"Nobody wants to move into a city where there are a lot of dilapidated housed, junk cars and litter everywhere," said Lamkin.

Lamkin's friends said the former traffic division lieutenant has always wanted to work in law enforcement. So, it was no surprise that he's made his way up the ranks.

Steven Kendrick, Augusta's Tax Commissioner, said, "Ramone believes that if you work hard, really hard, that you can become anything you want. If you treat others fairly, good things will happen for you."

He added, "Lastly, he believes that if you set a good example, people will follow your leadership."

With a vote of confidence from 52% of Richmond County's residents who hit the polls, Lamkin said he's excited about the new direction that his office is prepared to take.

"Our primary thing right now is just going to be education. We're going to educate the people on when to call us with the problems that you have, what services we can offer to them," said Lamkin.

Lamkin tells Fox 54 he plans to take a look at the cuts that the city administrator has made to the 2017 budget to see how his new department is affected.

If necessary, he'll search for ways to better utilize the resources that are currently available, while searching for areas that could be cut without affecting operations.

