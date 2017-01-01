New Augusta Marshal sworn in

The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>
The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast.More >>
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast.More >>
A federal appeals court in Chicago has ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination.More >>
A federal appeals court in Chicago has ruled the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects LGBT employees from workplace discrimination.More >>
Syrian opposition activists say several people killed in suspected chemical attack in town in northern Idlib province.More >>
Syrian opposition activists say several people killed in suspected chemical attack in town in northern Idlib province.More >>