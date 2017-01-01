New year, new rules--Richmond county's pet registration ordinance has taken effect

Augusta, GA (WFXG) A storm survey crew from the National Weather Service in Columbia, South Carolina confirmed that a microburst struck Augusta on Monday. A preliminary report from the team was microburst/straight line wind damage near the city. The downburst had 100 mph winds it in, which snapped numerous hardwood and softwood trees, one of which fell on a home. Microbursts are often identified as a tornado to the untrained eye. But they still cause the same if not as much d...More >>
Augusta, GA (WFXG) A storm survey crew from the National Weather Service in Columbia, South Carolina confirmed that a microburst struck Augusta on Monday. A preliminary report from the team was microburst/straight line wind damage near the city. The downburst had 100 mph winds it in, which snapped numerous hardwood and softwood trees, one of which fell on a home. Microbursts are often identified as a tornado to the untrained eye. But they still cause the same if not as much d...More >>
Just a year ago, at the 2016 Masters, Jason Day was the number one ranked golfer in the world. Since then his life has taken a serious turn, finding out his mother had a cancerous mass in her lung. Jason Day is back at the Masters this year with better news. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci picks up the story.More >>
Just a year ago, at the 2016 Masters, Jason Day was the number one ranked golfer in the world. Since then his life has taken a serious turn, finding out his mother had a cancerous mass in her lung. Jason Day is back at the Masters this year with better news. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci picks up the story.More >>
At least twenty boats left damaged after a severe storm ripped through the Pointes West Army facility on Clarks Hill Lake Monday. Columbia County EMA has issued a public safety notice for the waterways surrounding the Pointes West Army recreational facility at Clarks Hill Lake.More >>
At least twenty boats left damaged after a severe storm ripped through the Pointes West Army facility on Clarks Hill Lake Monday. Columbia County EMA has issued a public safety notice for the waterways surrounding the Pointes West Army recreational facility at Clarks Hill Lake.More >>
In the early days of the Masters Tournament, one place stood out as the spot-to-be in Augusta. The Bon Air hotel is where the players, press and wealthiest patrons stayed during the tournament. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci shows us the history behind the Bon-Air hotel.More >>
In the early days of the Masters Tournament, one place stood out as the spot-to-be in Augusta. The Bon Air hotel is where the players, press and wealthiest patrons stayed during the tournament. FOX 54's Jake Rakoci shows us the history behind the Bon-Air hotel.More >>
The 2016 Masters Champ, Danny Willett returned to Augusta on Tuesday. He said it's been a whirlwind of a year since winning the Green Jacket. His performance on the course has struggled a little bit since the big win. He's only finished in the top fifty once so far in the 2017 golf season.More >>
The 2016 Masters Champ, Danny Willett returned to Augusta on Tuesday. He said it's been a whirlwind of a year since winning the Green Jacket. His performance on the course has struggled a little bit since the big win. He's only finished in the top fifty once so far in the 2017 golf season.More >>