New year, new rules--Richmond county's pet registration ordinance has taken effect

There is one more thing to knock off your New Year's to-do list--register your pet!

Richmond County residents have to register their cats and dogs as soon as possible online or at the Augusta Animal Service.

But that's not all--you must stay within eyesight of tethered pets...and there are also time limits on the noise pets are allowed to make.

"We do operate mostly on complaints, so if a neighbor was to complain about your pet, we would investigate," said Priscilla Crisler, Kennel Operations Manager.

Failure to follow the rules could cost you.

"Well, it is considered a misdemeanor, Which can carry a fine up to $1,000 or 30 days in jail," she said.

This doesn't mean panic and fly out the door. The pet penalties have a grace period.

"Any ordinance that comes into effect actually has a year for people to learn about it," said Crisler. "And then after a year is when the penalties are enforced."

Local pet owner Stacy Niles is torn on how she feels about the ordinance.

"I do agree with the tethering part where the owners need to be present," said Niles. "I do agree with that. But some of the noise parts, like, how are you supposed to keep a dog from barking?"

The pet registrations act as an ID system, making it easier to return the animal to its owner.

"I just feel like it's safer that way because if your pet's registered and someone finds your pet, you might be able to track it down better," said Garrett Anthony after adopting his first dog.

Crisler thinks the registrations will go a long way toward lowering an unfortunate statistic.

"The number of dogs that actually get to go back home once they have come to the shelter is very, very low," says It's less than one percent. Which kind of is sad in itself that people just don't even bother to look."

Overall, the county wants everyone to keep their pets under control.

Crisler says the ordinances will change with time to better meet the needs of the community.

Please visit AugustaGA.gov for more information on the pet ordinance and to register your pets.

