Uber driver prepare for calls from NYE party-goers in Augusta

Lots of people are playing it safe this year by hailing a cab or calling Ubers to get them to the night's festivities.

Prince Yohannesi, an Uber driver based in Augusta, said, "This, is what I see right now. This is where my car is at," referring to the notifications coming through on his app.

Yohannesi said outside of major events like the Masters, holidays are prime time for Uber drivers to rack up on the rides.

"You need cab drivers, you need Uber, you need other forms of transportation for nights like these."

Fox 54 got to tag along on his first ride of the night.

DeJonique Garrison asked the riders, "What are you guys going out to do tonight?"

Members of the Bailey Family said, "Drink beer and watch fireworks!"

The family said they wanted to park the car and hang up the keys in order to enjoy the night without the responsibility of driving home.

"We value our lives, honestly. We just want to have fun and get home safe."

Officials are hoping other residents have the same game plan in mind.

But, just in case, there are extra deputies and state patrollers on duty to keep the streets safe.

Yohannesi said during drinking holidays like tonight, the rides can get pretty interesting!

"I usually smile. Just try and smile. If they're having a conversation I'll talk to them and try to play music that they like," said Yohannesi.

But, at the end of the day, his number one goal is to make sure you make it home.

"Once you're in my vehicle, it's up to me to take care of you and get you home safe and sound," said Yohannesi.