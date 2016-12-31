St. Luke's United Methodist Church makes plans for its future - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

St. Luke's United Methodist Church makes plans for its future

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A fire knocked out a church, but not its spirit.
St. Luke's United Methodist's service is displaced, as well as its programs.

"Nothing will stop," said Marsha Jones, director of outreach at St. Luke's. "And we hope that we don't even have a little hiccup."

Jones is responsible for coordinating all of the church's supported programs.
Programs like Kids with a Future and the Westabou Montessori school are at a temporary standstill, but aren't discouraged.

"I definitely believe that the community that's supported us and wrapped their arms around us is not going anywhere," said Margaret Strickland, head of Westabou Montessori School.

Strickland's school depends on classrooms in the Church to help children develop their intellectual skills early.
Children participate painting, cooking, gardening, and so on.

"The idea, though, is children being able to freely choose their work," said Strickland. "My job as a teacher is just to fan the flames of their curiosity."

Miraculously, the fire cut off at her class's door.
The brightness of her class a stark contrast to the blackened walls leading to the sanctuary.
Echoes of a more cheerful time were buried by a fire earlier in the week.

"You don't have smell-o-vision, but if you did, you would know that the room we're standing in is pretty smokey," she said.

The sanctuary's walls and ceiling will have to come down in order to eliminate the smell of smoke--an undergoing that will take some time.

"Otherwise, the smell's going to stay and it's just not healthy," said Jones. "So, we'll probably be out of the building for approximately six months."

Jones looks at this as speedbump on her path to bettering the surrounding area.

"This is a building and buildings can be replaced," she said. "And it's sad when this happens, but this is temporary."

At this time, St. Luke's is still having the structural integrity of the building evaluated.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Thomson doctor convicted for unlawful prescriptions, money launder

    Thomson doctor convicted for unlawful prescriptions, money launder

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-04-04 16:15:40 GMT
    Thomson doctor convicted of unlawful prescriptions and launder moneyThomson doctor convicted of unlawful prescriptions and launder money
    A Thomson, GA doctor has been convicted of unlawfully providing prescriptions and laundering money. 64-year-old Paul Spencer Ruble was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Unlawfully Dispense Controlled Substances and Launder Money. He plead guilty back in August of 2016.  It was revealed that Ruble and other conspirators who were not named, ran a "phony pain management clinic" called Apex Health & Wellness ...More >>
    A Thomson, GA doctor has been convicted of unlawfully providing prescriptions and laundering money. 64-year-old Paul Spencer Ruble was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to charges of Conspiracy to Unlawfully Dispense Controlled Substances and Launder Money. He plead guilty back in August of 2016.  It was revealed that Ruble and other conspirators who were not named, ran a "phony pain management clinic" called Apex Health & Wellness ...More >>

  • NEW INFORMATION: waterways around Pointes West closed to water activities

    NEW INFORMATION: waterways around Pointes West closed to water activities

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-04-04 15:04:28 GMT
    Pointes West storm damage to boats; WFXGPointes West storm damage to boats; WFXG

    According to a spokesperson for the Columbia County Fire Department, strong winds lifted up the Pointes West dock until it flipped over onto itself. Several boats also overturned or were crushed underneath the dock. The fire official says half the dock is destroyed. Fifteen to twenty boats are damaged. Two people had to be rescued. The fire department says, luckily, no one was hurt. Unfortunately, about 1200 gallons of fuel has leaked into the water. Crews are working to get the fue...

    More >>

    According to a spokesperson for the Columbia County Fire Department, strong winds lifted up the Pointes West dock until it flipped over onto itself. Several boats also overturned or were crushed underneath the dock. The fire official says half the dock is destroyed. Fifteen to twenty boats are damaged. Two people had to be rescued. The fire department says, luckily, no one was hurt. Unfortunately, about 1200 gallons of fuel has leaked into the water. Crews are working to get the fue...

    More >>

  • Inside the Mayor's Masters Reception

    Inside the Mayor's Masters Reception

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 11:14 AM EDT2017-04-04 15:14:55 GMT
    Mayor's Masters Reception; WFXGMayor's Masters Reception; WFXG
    Storms may have forced the City of Augusta to move the Mayor's Masters Reception indoors, but, that didn't stop Mayor Hardie Davis from honoring his three special guests. FOX 54 News Now Morning Anchor Destiny Chance had the chance to catch up with the honorees at the event.  The rain didn't stop folks from relocating to the James Brown Arena for this year's Mayor's Masters Reception. Food trucks downsized booths for folks to sample snacks. The live music was blasting and t...More >>
    Storms may have forced the City of Augusta to move the Mayor's Masters Reception indoors, but, that didn't stop Mayor Hardie Davis from honoring his three special guests. FOX 54 News Now Morning Anchor Destiny Chance had the chance to catch up with the honorees at the event.  The rain didn't stop folks from relocating to the James Brown Arena for this year's Mayor's Masters Reception. Food trucks downsized booths for folks to sample snacks. The live music was blasting and t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly