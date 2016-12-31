St. Luke's United Methodist Church makes plans for its future

A fire knocked out a church, but not its spirit.

St. Luke's United Methodist's service is displaced, as well as its programs.

"Nothing will stop," said Marsha Jones, director of outreach at St. Luke's. "And we hope that we don't even have a little hiccup."

Jones is responsible for coordinating all of the church's supported programs.

Programs like Kids with a Future and the Westabou Montessori school are at a temporary standstill, but aren't discouraged.

"I definitely believe that the community that's supported us and wrapped their arms around us is not going anywhere," said Margaret Strickland, head of Westabou Montessori School.

Strickland's school depends on classrooms in the Church to help children develop their intellectual skills early.

Children participate painting, cooking, gardening, and so on.

"The idea, though, is children being able to freely choose their work," said Strickland. "My job as a teacher is just to fan the flames of their curiosity."

Miraculously, the fire cut off at her class's door.

The brightness of her class a stark contrast to the blackened walls leading to the sanctuary.

Echoes of a more cheerful time were buried by a fire earlier in the week.

"You don't have smell-o-vision, but if you did, you would know that the room we're standing in is pretty smokey," she said.

The sanctuary's walls and ceiling will have to come down in order to eliminate the smell of smoke--an undergoing that will take some time.

"Otherwise, the smell's going to stay and it's just not healthy," said Jones. "So, we'll probably be out of the building for approximately six months."

Jones looks at this as speedbump on her path to bettering the surrounding area.

"This is a building and buildings can be replaced," she said. "And it's sad when this happens, but this is temporary."

At this time, St. Luke's is still having the structural integrity of the building evaluated.

