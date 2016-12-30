RCSO prepares for New Year's Eve festivities

Countdowns, crowds, and fireworks are synonymous with New Year's Eve.

But, unfortunately, so are folks who've had a little too much to drink and end up getting into trouble.

That's where the Richmond County Sheriff's Office steps in.

Sgt. Michael Lewis tells Fox 54, "Anytime it's a drinking holiday we try to increase the amount deputies working because our main goal is to make sure that people are safe and they have an enjoyable weekend."

Lewis said that means increasing the number of traffic deputies that are working the streets.

As an additional layer of precaution, Georgia State Troopers will lend the Richmond County officers a few extra sets of eyes and ears.

"We pretty much have a really good idea of what type of patrol or what type of enforcement we need to do, based on the holiday," said Lewis.

With no holiday checkpoints in place last year, six driver landed themselves behind bars for driving under the influence.

While officials couldn't confirm whether or not they planned to set up check points this year, they do want to remind party goers that there are ordinances that make it illegal to be a disturbance to others while drinking--behind the wheel, or not.

Lewis said, "Keep a low profile. Don't be loud. Don't start arguments, don't start fights, and you're pretty much good to go."

With dozens of events scheduled across the area, Lewis says there's no need for the city to block off certain streets to ease traffic.

They just want to assure residents that the streets of Augusta will be covered.

"We would like to make sure that everyone has a safe holiday weekend," said Lewis.

On Monday, the city will have a complete lists of the number of DUI's, accidents and traffic stops from this weekend.

We will be sure to share that information with you all.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.