RCSO prepares for New Year's Eve festivities

Investigators and the Richmond County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of an elderly man. Augusta-Richmond County EMA officials say the eighty-year-old man was found near his vehicle on Jeanne Road.More >>
At least 10 people are dead and 39 are hurt, according to Russian state media. A second explosive device was deactivated at a second metro station.More >>
The roof dropped into the parking lot of the Air Force Recruiting Office, damaging at least three cars.More >>
Several areas of Augusta were damaged by high winds as a line of storms moved through the area Monday afternoon. Several stores in the area around the Augusta Mall on Wrightsboro Road sustained heavy damage. Homes in the Summerville neighborhood along Central Avenue were damaged by high winds.More >>
Many homes and businesses in the Augusta area were damaged by storm winds Monday afternoon, including the home of former Augusta mayor Bob Young. Augusta-Richmond County EMA posted photos of the damage to Facebook.More >>
