2 subjects sought in Gerald Dr robbery

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects wanted for an armed robbery that happened in December.

The robbery happened on the 3200 block of Gerald Drive on Dec. 13. The sheriff's office says Stephon Denham and Keyeon Tyler tied up, beat and robbed the victim. Denham was reportedly armed with a semiautomatic handgun.

If you have any information on either of these subjects, please contact Investigator Ken Rogers at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

