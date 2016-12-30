Man arrested in Lincolnton shooting death

A man has been arrested for murder in connection with a shooting that happened Friday, Dec. 30 in Lincolnton.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a call came into the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at around 12:20 a.m. Friday. The caller reported a shooting on the 1100 block of Fleming Lake Court. When they arrived, deputies found thirty-year-old Derrick Brandon Smith suffering from at least one gunshot wound. he was taken to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, where he later died.

The investigation revealed that an altercation between two groups broke out at a party being held at the scene. During that altercation, twenty-one-year-old Samuel Gray allegedly shot Smith. Gray is being held at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office jail.

Smith's body will be taken to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

