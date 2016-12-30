Man arrested in Lincolnton shooting death

Investigators and the Richmond County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of an elderly man. Augusta-Richmond County EMA officials say the eighty-year-old man was found near his vehicle on Jeanne Road.More >>
The roof dropped into the parking lot of the Air Force Recruiting Office, damaging at least three cars.More >>
Several areas of Augusta were damaged by high winds as a line of storms moved through the area Monday afternoon. Several stores in the area around the Augusta Mall on Wrightsboro Road sustained heavy damage. Homes in the Summerville neighborhood along Central Avenue were damaged by high winds.More >>
Many homes and businesses in the Augusta area were damaged by storm winds Monday afternoon, including the home of former Augusta mayor Bob Young. Augusta-Richmond County EMA posted photos of the damage to Facebook.More >>
According to a spokesperson for the Columbia County Fire Department, strong winds lifted up the Pointes West dock until it flipped over onto itself. Several boats also overturned or were crushed underneath the dock. The fire official says half the dock is destroyed. Fifteen to twenty boats are damaged. Two people had to be rescued. The fire department says, luckily, no one was hurt. Unfortunately, about 1200 gallons of fuel has leaked into the water. Crews are working to get the fue...More >>
