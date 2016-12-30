911 calls released from Rep. Chris Corley incident

**WARNING** The audio on the 911 calls in this story may be distressing to listen to.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has released the 911 audio from calls that came in during an incident on Monday, Dec. 26 at the Graniteville home of South Carolina Representative Chris Corley. Corley's wife claims that she caught her husband cheating then was assaulted by him. As a result of that incident, Rep. Corley was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence.

A call came into Aiken City 911 at around 10:00 p.m. that night. Much of that call is difficult to make out, but children can be heard screaming in the background "Please stop it!" and "Daddy, just stop!". A voice that is believed to be Corley's wife screams "Please help!" before the 911 operator switched over to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

911 Operator: "County, this is Derek at Aiken City. I have... I had a caller... sounded like children screaming for help and begging for their father to stop. I'm pinging them in the area of 118 Sugar Hill Drive."

At some point between the first 911 call and the second, Corley's wife managed to get herself and her children out of the home and to a neighbor's house. That is where the second 911 call was placed.

Caller: "Would you send the cops to 118 Sugar Hill Drive?"

911 Operator: "What's going on there?"

Caller: "There's a man threatening to kill hisself... Hello?"

911 Operator: "Okay. Yes ma'am. We've got a well-being check at 118 Sugar Hill Drive... some type of disturbance where the father is beating children?"

Caller: "No no no. He hit his wife. Didn't he beat you? He beat his wife and he's threatening to kill hisself."

911 Operator: "Does he have any type of weapons?"

Caller: "Pardon?"

911 Operator: "Does he have any type of weapons?"

Caller: "He has a weapon (inaudible) Yes he does."

911 Operator: "Okay. Is it a gun? Is it a knife? What does he have?"

Caller: "It's a gun. It's a gun."

911 Operator: "Alright, what color is that house?"

Caller: "It's a red brick house. It sits up on a hill."

911 Operator: "Alright. We're on the way."

Caller: "Okay, thank you."

911 Operator: "Thank you."

The incident report shows that Chris Corley had been drinking the night of the incident.

