What you should know about fireworks in Georgia

While the pros take the stage tomorrow, 80 kids from 30 states had the chance to drive, chip and putt from one of the most exclusive golf courses in the country.More >>
While the pros take the stage tomorrow, 80 kids from 30 states had the chance to drive, chip and putt from one of the most exclusive golf courses in the country.More >>
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol an accident happened at 8:10 on Saturday night involving two vehicles. Authorities confirm that a Winnebago hit a car after it pulled off SC 3 on to US 301. The 74-year-old driver of the Winnebago and his passenger are not injured. There were four people in the Hyundai. Three of them died. One was taken to Augusta University with serious injuries. Authorities are not yet releasing the names of the three people kil...More >>
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol an accident happened at 8:10 on Saturday night involving two vehicles. Authorities confirm that a Winnebago hit a car after it pulled off SC 3 on to US 301. The 74-year-old driver of the Winnebago and his passenger are not injured. There were four people in the Hyundai. Three of them died. One was taken to Augusta University with serious injuries. Authorities are not yet releasing the names of the three people kil...More >>
Our very own Augusta University Jaguars and its home course hosted one of the nation's premiere college golf events, and the event has a special incentive for its competitors.More >>
Our very own Augusta University Jaguars and its home course hosted one of the nation's premiere college golf events, and the event has a special incentive for its competitors.More >>
Perennial favorites and Major Rager Alumni Umphrey’s McGee are making a stop on their summer tour Thursday, June 1st in Augusta, Georgia! Umphrey’s will perform at Augusta Common with rising star The Marcus King Band as support.More >>
Perennial favorites and Major Rager Alumni Umphrey’s McGee are making a stop on their summer tour Thursday, June 1st in Augusta, Georgia! Umphrey’s will perform at Augusta Common with rising star The Marcus King Band as support.More >>