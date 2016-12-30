What you should know about fireworks in Georgia

We've reached the final holiday weekend of 2016 and tomorrow's New Year celebrations are sure to include some fireworks. Here's what you need to know to keep your celebrations within the limits of the law.

In recent years, there have been many changes in Georgia's laws when it comes to fireworks. "One of the biggest changes in the fireworks law is that you can purchase any firework in the state of Georgia," says Sgt. Tim Johnson with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

You must be eighteen years old to purchase fireworks. And while Georgia state law says you can shoot fireworks from 10:00 a.m. on New Year's Eve until 1:00 a.m. on New Year's Day, there's more to consider. If you live in Columbia County, remember this: the county has an ordinance that forbids any loud or excessive noise after 11:00 p.m.

In Richmond County, the noise ordinance also requires quiet from 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Officials from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office say they are expecting many calls on New Year's Eve. In most cases, there won't be any charges, but there could be a fine.

It's important to know the rules for where you are. "You pretty much can fire them off anywhere but I would check with your local HOA or your apartment complex and see if they have some kind of ordinance within the facility that you can or cannot," says Sgt. Johnson.

Both agencies stress that you use caution when using fireworks and be sure not to use them when under the influence of alcohol. Officials from the Columbia County Sheriff's office say folks should remember that they can't shoot fireworks within one hundred feet of a hospital, gas station or nuclear plant.

