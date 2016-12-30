Arson suspect sought in connection with Monroe St fire - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Arson suspect sought in connection with Monroe St fire

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Cherelle Crocket (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Cherelle Crocket (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding an arson suspect.

The woman pictured in this article, seventeen-year-old Cherelle Crocket, has outstanding warrants in Richmond County for 1st Degree Arson. She is wanted in connection with a fire that happened on Monroe Street on Sept. 9 of this year.

Crocket does not have any last-known address, but she is known to frequent the areas around Mill Street and Picquet Avenue. She is 5'5" and around 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Cherelle Crocket or know where she may be, please contact Investigator Daryl Oehrlein at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

