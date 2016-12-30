Graniteville armed robbery suspect at large

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol an accident happened at 8:10 on Saturday night involving two vehicles. Authorities confirm that a Winnebago hit a car after it pulled off SC 3 on to US 301. The 74-year-old driver of the Winnebago and his passenger are not injured. There were four people in the Hyundai. Three of them died. One was taken to Augusta University with serious injuries. Authorities are not yet releasing the names of the three people kil...