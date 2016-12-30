Graniteville armed robbery suspect at large - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Graniteville armed robbery suspect at large

Pilot armed robbery suspect (Source: Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office) Pilot armed robbery suspect (Source: Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office)
suspected getaway car (Source: Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office) suspected getaway car (Source: Aiken Co. Sheriff's Office)
GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an armed robbery suspect who entered a Pilot gas station at 574 Bettis Academy Road in Graniteville, SC. It happened on December 23, 2016, and the male suspect walked in the store with a black handgun.  He’s considered armed and anyone with information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

