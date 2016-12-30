Crash causing delays on Washington Road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Crash causing delays on Washington Road

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Washington Road (Source: WFXG) Washington Road (Source: WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A 3-car crash is causing delays along Washington Road at the I-20 ramps. Crews at the scene tell FOX 54 News Now that a driver tried to make a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic. One person suffered minor injuries.

Fire trucks and ambulances are at the crash. One lane of Washington Road is closed in the southeast direction between Stevens Creek Road and the I-20 ramp. Drivers in the area should proceed with caution to give crews as much room to work as possible.

