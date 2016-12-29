Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign falls short

Folks with the Salvation Army say the organization's number one fundraiser has fallen a little short this season.

Officials said a late start to this year's Red Kettle Campaign caused donations to drop by nearly ten percent.

This effort accounts for 25% of the funds that the Salvation Army operates on for the year.

Representatives tell Fox 54 that Augusta isn't the only city in this predicament.

"That means that all of those larger chains like at the mall and at Walmart and things like that all got started at the same time. So, everyone's ringing bells a little bit later," said Jillian Hobday, marketing manager for the Salvation Army.

In order for donation to be recorded on your 2016 tax returns, they have to be made by December 31st.

In order to make a donation, you can visit http://salvationarmyaugusta.org/ways-to-give/.

