Domestic violence advocates react to arrest of SC State Rep. Chris Corley

South Carolina Representative Chris Corley is out on bond after being charged with attacking his wife during a heated argument.

Now, advocates of victims of domestic violence are speaking up in hopes that this high-profile case will shed light on what's being called an epidemic across the state.

"I think we still have a culture that expects women to be second-class citizens, expects us to be subservient to men, that has guns in our houses…,"said Susan Selden.

Selden stands at the helm of the Cumbee Center to help domestic violence survivors make their way up these steps in search of support.

She said the news of Representative Chris Corley's altercation with his wife on Tuesday was sad, but not surprising.

"I think our leaders should be held to a higher standard," said Selden.

Corley was one of several lawmakers who helped pass tougher domestic violence laws that included making the act a felony if committed in front of a child and preventing someone convicted of the crime from possessing a gun for up to ten years.

Selden said, "And yet, how ironic that now here he is committing some of the same crimes that we're trying to combat."

According to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, more than 36,000 victims have reported domestic violence incidents this past year.

Selden said it's important that people educate themselves on the warning signs before a situation escalates.

"It usually starts with emotional abuse and verbal abuse. Then, it will escalate into physical abuse."

While South Carolina has dropped from holding the title of the state with the most domestic violence cases down to fifth place, advocates tell Fox 54 cases like this prove that there's still work to be done.

"I just think that really puts a stain on our state. It sets us back further in our cause of stopping domestic violence," said Selden.

The conditions of Corley's bond state that he cannot speak with his wife, nor come within 500 feet of her. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 10th.

We did reach out to Corley's office, but were not able to receive a comment.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.