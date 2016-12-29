ADPS investigating armed robbery outside Lauren's St store

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a robbery at an Aiken store.

According to ADPS, officers were called out to the In and Out store at 580 Laurens Street NW at around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night. A couple was sitting in their vehicle outside the store when a small gray SUV pulled up and two men, apparently in their early to mid-twenties, jumped out. A third man remained in the SUV's driver's seat. The men reportedly robbed the couple then took off down Highway 19.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved