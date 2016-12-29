ADPS investigating armed robbery outside Lauren's St store - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

ADPS investigating armed robbery outside Lauren's St store

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a robbery at an Aiken store.

According to ADPS, officers were called out to the In and Out store at 580 Laurens Street NW at around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night. A couple was sitting in their vehicle outside the store when a small gray SUV pulled up and two men, apparently in their early to mid-twenties, jumped out. A third man remained in the SUV's driver's seat. The men reportedly robbed the couple then took off down Highway 19.

No one was injured in the incident.

