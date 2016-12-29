Followup on massive Hephzibah brawl that took 18-year-old's life - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Followup on massive Hephzibah brawl that took 18-year-old's life, 11 facing charges

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Image Source: YouTube
HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) -

A massive brawl in March ends up killing an eighteen-year-old boy. Eleven suspects are facing charges and they could be facing a lot of jail time.

No matter what year it is, we see crimes that shock our community. But 2016 brought one homicide that we all saw in a very real way; a video posted to YouTube showed the large fight right before the stabbing of eighteen-year-old Demajhay Bell. One suspect was arrested. Then another. Then another. Until eleven people were charged in the case. 

This disturbing and shocking video sent shockwaves around the country in March. We're not showing the worst part, when a wounded Demajhay Bell runs out of the home with a bloody neck. Bell died two days later. Nine months after, eleven suspects face charges ranging from murder to aggravated assault. If convicted, many of them could be sentenced to more than thirty years in prison.

"The sheriff took this particular case to heart there were some strange circumstances. There were some adults in that." Sgt. Michael McDaniel says he's worked on many cases in his time working in the sheriff's office. But with times changing, he says social media has been a go-to when it comes to finding out more information in high profile cases like this. "First thing we're going to do is have a Facebook page and using Facebook or any other social media is a huge tool."

McDaniel says that in a case like this despite you see several people standing around doing nothing including the cameraman, this video made it easier to identify all the suspects who were involved. "To say that Facebook or social media site was a tool in this particular case it would be an overstatement because it did help out and it helps out on a lot of cases and it has for a number of years now."

As of now, none of the suspects has been convicted. The court hearings will continue in the coming year. Stay with FOX 54 for updates on the case.

