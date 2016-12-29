Followup on Mistletoe State Park after June microburst damaged t - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Followup on Mistletoe State Park after June microburst damaged trees and facilities

Clean up at Mistletoe Park (Source; WFXG) Clean up at Mistletoe Park (Source; WFXG)
APPLING, GA (WFXG) -

Mother Nature was not so kind to Mistletoe State Park in 2016. A strong storm in June left the park with a lot cleaning up to do.

Mistletoe State Park in Appling is looking good after a microburst ripped through the park in June. Within minutes, the storm caused damage that took weeks to clean up and left a little boy in the hospital.

Jennifer Cloud, who was visiting the park at the time, says, "Rain, like couldn't see in front of you rain, and cold rain, and very strong winds. And it was quick too, I mean it came up quick."

A Microburst blew over Clarks Hill Lake unexpectedly in June, leaving behind destruction to Mistletoe Park and knocking down hundreds of trees.

Park assistant manager Carol Sanchez says, “So we had to evacuate the campground, and Columbia County responded quickly and we were able to kind of get things, get the roads cleared up that day and the day after.” A little boy was even transported to the hospital after a tree fell on his camper. “He didn’t have any serious sustained injuries which is great. But we did have some damaged property for people, trucks and campers and things like that.” 

Park Rangers and volunteers responded quickly with equipment to get the park back to normal.

As far as facing future severe weather- taking down some of the trees just isn’t an option. “Actually, a lot of the trees we lost were live trees, and so we don’t take down live trees. The wind caught all the needles and was pulling those down, more than even some of the dead trees. So, there’s really not a way to prepare expect for have saws ready, and people in motion, and all those protocols in place to respond as quickly as possible.”

Volunteers, park rangers and clean-up crews from around the state were able to get the park back open before the 4th of July weekend. Unfortunately, many of the cabins remained closed for weeks and it took nearly a month after the storm to clear the hiking trails.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved

