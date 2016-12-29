UPDATE: Arrest made in Alder Dr stabbing

Perennial favorites and Major Rager Alumni Umphrey’s McGee are making a stop on their summer tour Thursday, June 1st in Augusta, Georgia! Umphrey’s will perform at Augusta Common with rising star The Marcus King Band as support.More >>
Augusta Regional Airport will host it's fifth annual AGS Spring Music Fest next week. The event will begin Monday April 3rd and end on April 10th. According to the Executive Director of Augusta Regional Airport, it will help local talents showcase their work during Masters week.More >>
Seven-time GRAMMY-winners Lady Antebellum will headline the event. They will be joined by three-time GRAMMY winner Darius Rucker, Kip Moore and local favorites Bethany & the Southside Boys.More >>
Two people were killed Friday in a crash in Burke County. Details are limited, but officials tell FOX 54 the crash happened on Liberty Street in Waynesboro.More >>
