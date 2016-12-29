UPDATE: Arrest made in Alder Dr stabbing

UPDATE: An arrest has been in connection with the stabbing that happened Wednesday night on Alder Drive.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, forty-nine-year-old David Alonzo Davis was arrested Thursday for the crime. He is charged with Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Crime and Aggravated Assault.

ORIGINAL STORY: Richmond County Dispatch says two people were sent to the hospital after a stabbing at a home in Augusta on Wednesday night.

Dispatch says the incident took place on Alder Drive off Lumpkin road. They say the call came in at 11:39 PM on December 28. Dispatch doesn't know if the injuries are life-threatening or not.

