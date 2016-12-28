High 5 4 Kids: Zakiya Daniel - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Zakiya Daniel

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

This week on our "High 5 4 Kids" Segment, we're introducing you to a senior who just a couple of years ago didn't think she would be a leader in her band but she's risen to be one of the top players in school.

Zakiya Daniel is all about progress. She plays several instruments and she's also the drum line captain. And Band for her means a peaceful escape. "Band is an escape from all the stress of high school and not only that, but the stress of home life and everything like that."

And for the once very shy student, she is now considered one of the leaders of the band and holds that title very dear to her heart.

"I feel appreciated and I feel like they depend on me and it's good that I'm able to look out for them whenever I can and they look out for me in turn as well, so I feel like we're more a family then more just friends," Daniel says.

Her Band Director, Brian Toney, has taken notice. "I think that her peers learn a lot from her about organization, about responsibility, they affectionately call her mom, I think that's a real tribute to all the wonderful things she's able to pass out to them and the way they look up to her."

For the Senior who has a 3.6 GPA, she says she wouldn't be where she is if it wasn't for her parents.

"I think I make them feel like I was able to accomplish something so they feel pretty proud of me. In a way, I didn't think that they would see me as becoming a leader so quickly in this sort of position so I think they appreciate that as much as I do and rest of the drum line does."

And for whatever path Zakiya wants to take in life, Toney says there's no doubt she won't excel.

"I see Zakiya as a wonderful future leader of our city, our region, whatever she wants to do it's something she can achieve," Toney says.

Zakiya plans on continuing with music after she graduates, but she has her mind set on being a foreign service officer with the US Department of State. 

