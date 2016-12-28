High 5 4 Kids: Zakiya Daniel

One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>
Thirteen lots with expiration dates in 2017 are being recalled.More >>
Thirteen lots with expiration dates in 2017 are being recalled.More >>
Two people were killed Friday in a crash in Burke County. Details are limited, but officials tell FOX 54 the crash happened on Liberty Street in Waynesboro.More >>
Two people were killed Friday in a crash in Burke County. Details are limited, but officials tell FOX 54 the crash happened on Liberty Street in Waynesboro.More >>
Augusta Regional Airport will host it's fifth annual AGS Spring Music Fest next week. The event will begin Monday April 3rd and end on April 10th. According to the Executive Director of Augusta Regional Airport, it will help local talents showcase their work during Masters week.More >>
Augusta Regional Airport will host it's fifth annual AGS Spring Music Fest next week. The event will begin Monday April 3rd and end on April 10th. According to the Executive Director of Augusta Regional Airport, it will help local talents showcase their work during Masters week.More >>
An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.More >>
An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 112 unsuspecting residents in their sleep, authorities say.More >>
The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.More >>
The collapse of a span of Interstate 85 in Atlanta during a raging fire isn't the first time intense heat has taken out a stretch of elevated roadway.More >>
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the...More >>
Nigel Williams-Goss scored 23 points, Gonzaga's big men combined for 27 and the Bulldogs used some last-second strategy for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in a matchup of first-time teams at the Final Four.More >>
Here's a look at some of the April Fools' Day stuff clever marketing folks are trying to dupe you with.More >>
Here's a look at some of the April Fools' Day stuff clever marketing folks are trying to dupe you with.More >>
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>
One of three people charged in connection to the fire that caused a portion of I-85 to collapse appeared in court Saturday morning.More >>