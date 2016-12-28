Spirits not broken after fire at St. Luke's United Methodist Chu - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Spirits not broken after fire at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Augusta

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta woke up to a parish gone, taken by fire. St. Luke's United Methodist Church was loved for its goodwill programs around the area. Parishioners passing St. Luke's expressed their disbelief in similar words.

"It's sad," said Roger Davis. "It's heartbreaking."

"It breaks my heart," said Michael Strickland. "I feel in shock right now."

The church at Crawford Avenue caught fire overnight--a temporary setback for a determined following. St. Luke's was a small church with a large footprint in the community. It wasn't difficult to find people who had worshiped here for generations.

"My mother worshiped in this church," said Deborah Alford. "Then, of course, I did, all of her children did, and then my children did."

That footprint is what set St. Luke's apart from everyone else in the eyes of reverend Luther Felder.

"One of the things I always appreciated about this church was that it is interested and does serve the community it's in," said Rev. Felder.

Whether it is academic tutoring in Kids with a Future or feeding the neighborhood with the Veggie Truck Farmer's Market, the church promoted programs with the area's interests at heart.

A fund has been set up through Georgia Bank and Trust for St. Luke's revival.

"Folks who want to make contributions to that; that can help us to rebuild," said Rev. Felder. "We need to rebuild this church. We need to move back into the work we have been trying to do for years."

The stability of the structure will be evaluated in the coming weeks by insurance agents and engineers. This will determine how much of the structure is salvageable. Rev. Felder says St. Luke's is down, but certainly not out. "I'm concerned. I'm troubled," he said. "But I'm also excited about the new vistas, new possibilities that exist in light of the challenge."

Here is a complete list of confirmed locations in which you can donate to St. Luke's United Methodist Church through Georgia Bank and Trust (the fund is titled "Saint Luke UMC"):

  • Evans Express, 4440 Washington Road, Evans
  • 627 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans
  • Fury's Ferry, 409 Fury's Ferry Road, Martinez
  • 4109 Columbia Road, Martinez
  • Georgia Bank and Trust's main office at 3530 Wheeler Road, Augusta
  • Cotton Exchange, 32 Eighth Street, Augusta
  • Medical Center, 1530 Walton Way, Augusta
  • Southside, 3111 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta
  • 336 Georgia Avenue, STE 104, North Augusta, SC
  • 1001 Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC
  • 149 Laurens Street, Aiken, SC

