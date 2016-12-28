UPDATE: Suspect in Allendale officer-involved shooting arrested

UPDATE: SLED agents have arrested a man in connection with the shooting of an Allendale police officer earlier this week.

Twenty-four-year-old Lintel Kirkland of Allendale was arrested Friday, Dec. 30 and booked into the Allendale County Detention Center. He is being charged with Attempted Murder and could serve up to thirty years in prison if convicted.

ORIGINAL STORY: A high-speed chase led to an officer-involved shooting outside a grocery store in Allendale. The suspect ended up getting away and police are still searching for him. It all started when police recovered a stolen truck.

The truck was stolen earlier this week and stolen again on Tuesday. When officers found the truck and the suspect, the suspect led them on a short high-speed chase which ended at IGA.

William Olland was driving past IGA when he saw a pickup truck crashed into the side of the store. "I figured he must have been doing some serious speeding to be plowing inside of the IGA."

After the crash, the driver of the truck jumped out and exchanged gunfire with officers before taking off on foot. The owner of the store says he was nervous when he heard the suspect was able to get away from the cops.

"It's scary for people that run these businesses, you're worried and concerned about somebody coming in and taking somebodies life that you work for," said Randy Brown who owns the store.

And residents say this kind of action is rare for this town.

"This is a small county town everybody knows everybody and for one to escape from police is you know kind of wild," said Olland.

"Seems like this time of day things are really out of control with young people. Guns don't seem to affect them," said Brown.

Olland says that the suspect picked the wrong town to hide in. "But there's no way he can hide because everyone around Allendale knows everybody."

No officers were injured in the exchange.

