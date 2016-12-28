UPDATE: Waynesboro Man found dead Identified - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Waynesboro Man found dead Identified

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the body found Wednesday afternoon in Burke County.

According to the Bureau, the person  has been identified as 25-year-old Daniel Phalon Triplett.

At approximately 10:45 AM, the GBI was requested to assist  the Burke County Sheriff's Office with a murder investigation.  Preliminary investigation revealed Triplett died of a gunshot wound. They say his body will be transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur, GA where an autopsy will be performed.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff's Office at 706-554-2133- or GBI Region 7 Office at 706-595-2575.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a body that was found Wednesday afternoon in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the body was found off of Middleground Road near H Berol Road in Waynesboro. The GBI is on the scene.

Details are limited, but we will continue to follow this story and update when new information is available.

