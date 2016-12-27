Future Successors hands out coats, bus fare to needy

A local Augusta group, Future Successors, plans to keep the spirit of giving going past the holidays.

On Tuesday, the group passed out coats and food at Master's Table. Anyone who was in need of a coat or clothing item was able to stop by and pick up whatever they needed free of charge. The group also plans to give out free bus fare Wednesday.

Founder Niki Watson says, "We do it because people forget the holiday season spirit after its all said and done. So two days after Christmas, we said 'let's come out here and continue that spirit and joy throughout the community.'"

The free bus fare will be given out Wednesday at the Augusta Public Transit station on Broad Street starting at 8:30 a.m.

