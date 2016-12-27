TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic diverted around accident at Peach Orchard Rd, Phinizy Rd

Traffic is being diverted after an accident involving a deputy on Peach Orchard Road.

According to Richmond County dispatch, the accident happened near the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Phinizy Road. Traffic is being diverted down Old Louisville Road around the accident.

Dispatch says EMS was sent to the accident as a precaution.

Expect delays if you are traveling through that area.

