TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic diverted around accident at Peach Orchard Rd, Phinizy Rd

Augusta Regional Airport will host it's fifth annual AGS Spring Music Fest next week. The event will begin Monday April 3rd and end on April 10th. According to the Executive Director of Augusta Regional Airport, it will help local talents showcase their work during Masters week.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying two people wanted in connection to a theft. The two subjects pictured in this article are accused of confusing the cashier of a Columbia County store with multiple questions after setting down a $100 bill to pay for a lighter.More >>
For the next ten days, Augusta is going to be in the spotlight of the sports world and it's an honor the Garden City takes seriously. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is assuring the community that it's making arrests and going on patrols as usual, despite a very small mistake!More >>
A Williston, SC man is dead after an ATV accident. The victim is 26-year-old Malichia Williams. It happened as he was driving on Davis Bridge Rd. His Yamaha West ATV left the roadway going Eastbound and hit a fence and a tree. The call came to responding crews at 6:08 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
