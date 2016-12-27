Richmond Co deputy jailer arrested, fired for allegedly giving contraband to inmate

A Richmond County deputy jailer has been arrested and fired from the sheriff's office for allegedly giving contraband to an inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Jailer Gregory J. Mims was discovered delivering tobacco to an inmate. After an internal review, Mims was arrested. He is charged with misdemeanor Crossing a Guard Line with Contraband and felony Violation of Oath of Office.

He has been booked into the detention center is awaiting a bond hearing.

