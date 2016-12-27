SC Rep Christopher Corley arrested on domestic violence charges - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

SC Rep Christopher Corley arrested on domestic violence charges

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
SC Rep. Chris Corley (source: Aiken County Detention Center) SC Rep. Chris Corley (source: Aiken County Detention Center)
GRANITEVILLE, SC (WFXG) -

South Carolina Representative Christopher A. Corley has been arrested. He is facing charged related to an incident of domestic violence at his Graniteville home.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to the home on Sugar Hill Drive at around 10:00 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, deputies spoke with Corley's wife, who reportedly had visible wounds to her head. She told deputies that she caught her husband cheating. He then reportedly hit her in the face and told her was going to kill her. She says he stopped when he saw the blood coming from her head and heard their children screaming. Christopher Corley then reportedly got a handgun from inside a vehicle, pointed it at his wife, told her he was going to kill himself and went to the bedroom. She says she collected her children and fled to a home across the street.

When deputies spoke with Christopher Corley, he stated that his wife and he had gotten into a verbal argument and she attempted to hit him, so he pushed her away. He had red marks on his forehead, reportedly caused by his wife. Corley was arrested at the scene, charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Violence and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm. His bond was set at $20,000.

Christopher Corley represents District 84, which includes Aiken and Graniteville at the South Carolina House of Representatives.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Columbia County BOE announce closing dates for Spring Break

    Columbia County BOE announce closing dates for Spring Break

    Friday, March 31 2017 11:50 AM EDT2017-03-31 15:50:17 GMT
    Columbia County Board of Education; Source: WFXGColumbia County Board of Education; Source: WFXG
    The Columbia County Board of Education have announced its closing dates for Spring Break. They will be closed April 3–April 10. They will re-open on April 11, 2017. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved. More >>
    The Columbia County Board of Education have announced its closing dates for Spring Break. They will be closed April 3–April 10. They will re-open on April 11, 2017. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Augusta To Host Spring Music Fest During Masters Week

    Augusta To Host Spring Music Fest During Masters Week

    Friday, March 31 2017 10:40 AM EDT2017-03-31 14:40:41 GMT
    Augusta Regional Airport, Source: WFXGAugusta Regional Airport, Source: WFXG

    Augusta Regional Airport will host it's fifth annual AGS Spring Music Fest next week. The event will begin Monday April 3rd and end on  April 10th.  According to the Executive Director  of Augusta Regional Airport, it  will help local talents showcase their work during Masters week.

    More >>

    Augusta Regional Airport will host it's fifth annual AGS Spring Music Fest next week. The event will begin Monday April 3rd and end on  April 10th.  According to the Executive Director  of Augusta Regional Airport, it  will help local talents showcase their work during Masters week.

    More >>

  • 2 wanted for theft by deception in Columbia County

    2 wanted for theft by deception in Columbia County

    Friday, March 31 2017 9:17 AM EDT2017-03-31 13:17:40 GMT
    Columbia County fraud suspects (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Columbia County fraud suspects (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying two people wanted in connection to a theft. The two subjects pictured in this article are accused of confusing the cashier of a Columbia County store with multiple questions after setting down a $100 bill to pay for a lighter.

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying two people wanted in connection to a theft. The two subjects pictured in this article are accused of confusing the cashier of a Columbia County store with multiple questions after setting down a $100 bill to pay for a lighter.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly