SC Rep Christopher Corley arrested on domestic violence charges

South Carolina Representative Christopher A. Corley has been arrested. He is facing charged related to an incident of domestic violence at his Graniteville home.

Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies were called out to the home on Sugar Hill Drive at around 10:00 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, deputies spoke with Corley's wife, who reportedly had visible wounds to her head. She told deputies that she caught her husband cheating. He then reportedly hit her in the face and told her was going to kill her. She says he stopped when he saw the blood coming from her head and heard their children screaming. Christopher Corley then reportedly got a handgun from inside a vehicle, pointed it at his wife, told her he was going to kill himself and went to the bedroom. She says she collected her children and fled to a home across the street.

When deputies spoke with Christopher Corley, he stated that his wife and he had gotten into a verbal argument and she attempted to hit him, so he pushed her away. He had red marks on his forehead, reportedly caused by his wife. Corley was arrested at the scene, charged with 2nd Degree Domestic Violence and Pointing and Presenting a Firearm. His bond was set at $20,000.

Christopher Corley represents District 84, which includes Aiken and Graniteville at the South Carolina House of Representatives.

