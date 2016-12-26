UPDATE: Body found on 4-H Club Rd identified

Wooded area near Hwy 56 and 4H Club Rd where a body was found 12/26/16 (WFXG)

UPDATE: The victim found on 4-H Club Road back in Dec. 2016 has been identified.

The body has been identified as thirty-five-year-old Sean Nance of the Big Dipper Circle area of Hephzibah. Nance's body was burned beyond recognition and had to be identified by dental records.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has determined that Nance died from multiple gunshot wounds.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that has been found in Augusta.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, the body was found in a wooded area near Highway 56 and 4-H Club Road. Very few details are available, but we will continue to follow this story and update when we have more information.

