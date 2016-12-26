1 killed in Green Meadows Apartment shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1 killed in Green Meadows Apartment shooting

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
WRENS, GA (WFXG) -

A man was killed in an early-morning shooting in Jefferson County Monday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, thirty-two-year-old Freddie Murray, Jr. was shot and killed at around 4:00 a.m. at Green Meadows Apartments in Wrens. Coroner Edward James tells FOX 54 he believes the shooting to be a homicide.

Murray's body was taken to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta Monday, where an autopsy is scheduled to be performed.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

