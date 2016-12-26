ADPS talks after-Christmas safety tips - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

ADPS talks after-Christmas safety tips

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Christmas is over but that doesn't mean the holiday grinches have gone away. The gifts are all unwrapped and the trash is heading out to the curb. But think twice before letting everyone know what cool new items are in your house.

"Breaking down the boxes of your high-ticket items. That way when people are driving by they don't see that you have a 65-inch television they got you for Christmas,” said Captain Maryann Burgess with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Another point to be aware of is what you're posting on social media while you're away or the holidays. That essentially tells everyone online that you're not home. When you get home from your trip, if something doesn't look right, don't hesitate to call 911.

"If you see something wrong with your house, don't go inside and investigate on your own. Just in case someone's in there,” Captain Burgess said.

Aiken Public Safety says they've had it happen before. Another After-Christmas safety tip- they might look pretty, but be careful about leaving your Christmas lights up too long.

Captain Burgess explained, "Places like the NFPA, National Fire Protection Association, recommends that you don't leave them up any longer than 90 days. Because they'll become brittle, and you're setting yourself up for future problems."

When it comes to your live Christmas trees, public safety says they should not stay up for more than 4 weeks. Cities like Aiken, will pick them up at your curb and recycle them.

