Destiny Chance is a morning co-anchor for FOX 54 News Now.

Destiny was voted 2017's Best of Augusta, for "Best Female Anchor" by the readers of Augusta Magazine.

She’s been an early riser for a while and started her career at WACH FOX 57 in Columbia, SC where she was a morning reporter then quickly promoted to morning traffic anchor. She earned a Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC) Best Light Feature Award in 2015, and also covered some of the biggest stories in the nation. Emmanuel 9, the removal of the Confederate flag, and South Carolina’s historic flooding are a few of those.

Destiny is a proud Gamecock who graduated from the University of South Carolina, where she majored in Broadcast Journalism. She’s also a proud double legacy of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, and served as chapter president at USC.

Destiny also studied abroad in Munich and Berlin Germany, and was one of 150 students chosen in her graduating class for Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

When she’s not digging for stories, she loves to travel and try new restaurants! If you have any suggestions you can send her an email or reach her on Facebook and Twitter.