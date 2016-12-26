Batesburg man shot twice outside Aiken club

An unidentified man from Batesburg is recovering after being shot twice early Monday morning outside an Aiken club.

Aiken Department of Public Safety says it happened around 2 a.m. outside Deuces Bar and Lounge on Hampton Avenue.

The victim says he left the club, bought a pack of cigarettes at the store next door, and headed to his car when he was shot.

He was transported to Augusta University and had surgery Monday morning. He is expected to be okay.

No other details are available at this time.

