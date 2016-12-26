Batesburg man shot twice outside Aiken club - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Batesburg man shot twice outside Aiken club

WFXG WFXG
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

An unidentified man from Batesburg is recovering after being shot twice early Monday morning outside an Aiken club.

Aiken Department of Public Safety says it happened around 2 a.m. outside Deuces Bar and Lounge on Hampton Avenue.

The victim says he left the club, bought a pack of cigarettes at the store next door, and headed to his car when he was shot.

He was transported to Augusta University and had surgery Monday morning. He is expected to be okay.

No other details are available at this time. 

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • NEWSMore>>

  • 13 killed in Texas crash between church van, truck

    13 killed in Texas crash between church van, truck

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-03-29 23:02:52 GMT
    Wednesday, March 29 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-03-30 03:21:11 GMT

    The crash happened near Garner State Park, west of San Antonio.  

    More >>

    The crash happened near Garner State Park, west of San Antonio.  

    More >>

  • Activist seeks to purchase internet histories of lawmakers, CEOs

    Activist seeks to purchase internet histories of lawmakers, CEOs

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 6:48 PM EDT2017-03-29 22:48:23 GMT
    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:52:25 GMT

    An internet activist has raised nearly $100,000 on a GoFundMe page to purchase the internet histories lawmakers and others who helped pass a resolution that allows broadband and other telecommunications services to sell internet users' private histories. 

    More >>

    An internet activist has raised nearly $100,000 on a GoFundMe page to o purchase the internet histories lawmakers and others who helped pass a resolution that allows broadband and other telecommunications services to sell internet users' private histories. 

    More >>

  • It's not EU, it's me: UK files for EU divorce after 44 years

    It's not EU, it's me: UK files for EU divorce after 44 years

    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:35 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:35:55 GMT
    Wednesday, March 29 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-03-30 02:37:14 GMT

    Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.

    More >>

    Britain is set to formally file for divorce from the European Union, ending a 44-year relationship following the decision made by U.K. voters in a referendum nine months ago.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly