Family struggles to enjoy Holiday Season when loved one has been missing

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There are thousands of missing person cases in the state of Georgia. For one family, they never thought their loved one would turn up on that list.
Vernon Jessie has been missing for more than 7 months. 

"I don't understand how somebody could disappear and nobody knows anything else," says his daughter, Dedrius Wright. Vanished without a trace. That's how Dedrius Wright explains how her father, Vernon Jessie went Missing in July. "I figured the phone died or he lost the charger and he'll just call back in a few days."

Days turned into weeks and weeks turned into Months. For this family, some of them are expecting the worst. 

"I think somebody did something to him, that's why he's not back, he wouldn't just do this, something's not right, I don't know who it is but something's not right," says Deborah Wright.

"You have somebody missing, there's no foul play suspected but there's a lot of questions that need to be asked," explains Douglas Parker.

Parker has over 30 years of experience in the GBI and now owns his own private investigation firm. He says cases like this aren't so common. "You want to start with people that are closest and then start doing interviews going further out to see what kind of information you can gain about the person."

Wright says she's been in contact with her father's job, travels as far as an hour away to his favorite spots, Nothing.

"I called every hospital, I called the coroner in Augusta, North Augusta, Waynesboro, everywhere, Nothing"

And for the family that is still holding onto a little piece of hope, they're asking if anyone who knows something to come forward.

 "Anytime you hear something on the news, you get miserable and scared. It's a miserable feeling, terrible, somebody out there knows what happened to him," says Wright.  

If you know any information on Vernon Jessie's whereabouts or if you've seen him, you're asked to contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
