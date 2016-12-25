UPDATE: Missing Burke County man found

This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're introducing you to a high school senior who has risen to the top of the band world as a percussion player. Now, he has his sight set on playing on the national level. It's the sound of music that reminds Cameron Wilson that anything is possible. "I remember being in middle school thinking it would be pretty cool to play music for a living but I was always a realistic kid," says Wilson. But for this Davidson Senior, his desire to play...More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a woman wanted for questioning. Authorities are looking to question her in reference to a fraud incident at the Walmart on Deans Bridge Rd. The incident(s) in question happened on Feb. 9 and Feb. 11.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman for questioning for theft. Yard furniture that was sold to Mema Had One was stolen. The RCSO is looking to identify the woman pictured to question her about the incident.More >>
Laura Coble was born and raised in Augusta and fell in love with golf when she was 11 years old all thanks to her father. She says he worked in the golf industry and loved it. He introduced she and her brother to the game at Augusta Country Club and she's loved it ever since. "My grandma even plays a part in this. Each year when we'd help out at the Masters we'd work all day and get so excited to eat those famous sandwiches after being in the heat all day. I love memories like t...More >>
