UPDATE: Missing Burke County man found

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Corey Marion Mack (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office) Corey Marion Mack (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Burke County Sheriff's Office says Corey Mack has been found and turned over to family members. 

The Burke County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.

Investigators say 33-year old Corey Marion Mack was last seen walking away from his residence at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 24.  Mack was wearing a green in color tee-shirt, dark blue BDU type pants and brown in color boots.  He has dreadlocks and a shaggy beard.

Family members say Mack has mental issues including Schizophrenia and hasn't been taking his medication.

If you have any information on the location of Mack, please call the Burke County Sheriff's Office at (706) 554-2133.

