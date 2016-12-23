Golden Harvest Food Bank supplies 417 families with food for the holidays

Throughout the month of December, Golden Harvest Food Bank has been making sure families across South Carolina aren't going hungry this holiday season. They've supplied more than 400 families across the state with their meal essentials. It’s all through their “Yule Get Food” Distributions.

“So, we did 4 of those in December in Abbeville, Allendale, Edgefield and Blackville. All areas with high rates of food insecurity,” said Ashely Siler, the Marketing Manager for Golden Harvest.

This mean these areas don’t have a large presence of food pantries or soup kitchens. Families got more than 80 pounds of food to get them through the holidays. Each one got fresh produce as well as canned goods. Golden Harvest says this act of kindness is to ensure families have an easier holiday season.

Siler explained, “To be able to have this food, it doesn’t make them chose between Christmas presents and food. It means they have money to pay their power bill that month. It just frees up that section of their income for other things.”

The families were more than appreciative for the help.

“They’re excited and they’re really happy to be able to provide their families with the meals that you or I might take for granted,” Siler said.

Green Bay Packer Joe Thomas is a Greenville native. He and his family sponsored Blackville’s “Yule Get Food” Distribution this year.

Copyright 2016 WFXG. All rights reserved.