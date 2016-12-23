Golden Harvest Food Bank supplies 417 families with food for the holidays

House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up...More >>
An Independence man charged with more than 1,300 child porn-related crimes has been arrested in California.More >>
We have been alerted to a house fire happening in Graniteville, SC. The fire is located at on the 700 block of Whaley Pond Rd. Aiken County Dispatch confirms that the fire is still ablaze, but is under control.More >>
Apparently the city of Augusta loves to eat. A new study from WalletHub says that the Augusta-Richmond County area ranks among the top 20 on the 2017 Fattest Cities in America list. Specifically, number 19.More >>
Students and parents whose Maryland high school has been dragged into the national immigration debate declined to comment about an alleged rape case involving a 14-year-old girl and a suspect authorities say came...More >>
