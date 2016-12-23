Tips to protect your home this Holiday Season

Law Enforcement Officials say the holidays are a time when the most break ins happen for homes and businesses.

And that's why they want you to be prepared if you're traveling or staying home.

It's the season of giving. But Officials say homeowners need to make sure they're home is protected.

"Thefts. People breaking into cars at homes or at businesses and a lot of people go and shop and bring their stuff out and put it in their car and don't realize that it's an invitation for people to come steal their stuff if you have it where it's visible," says Sgt. Tim Johnson.

Johnson, who's with the the Columbia County Sheriff's, says the holiday season is a busy time for thieves.

Over this past few weeks there's been several break in's in homes in the area. "It's common. People are usually away for the holidays and thieves are out there looking for vulnerable houses and they will check around and see lights on, lights off and some will keep track of who's at home and who's not."

Johnson says here are some tips to help avoid thieves from ransacking your house

"Keep your lights on. Make it look like someone is there. Keep a TV on, anything like that that makes it look like somebody is at home."

And Officials say they will be roaming the streets to make sure you and your family have a safe holiday season.

"We're looking for everything. We're looking for drunk drivers, we're looking for people at closed businesses. We're looking for a bunch of things to make sure the community is safe," says Johnson.

